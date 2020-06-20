Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

Photo Story: Passenger arrivals in Athens in times of COVID-19

20th June 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A passenger from an international flight coming from Rome, is tested for coronavirus, during her arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece.

Greece reopened its main airports to more international flights on 15 June 2020, hoping to kick-start its vital tourism sector after three months in lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

 

Via EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

