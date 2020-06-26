Photo Story: Panic buying in Melbourne

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Signage for product limits sits on an empty toilet paper shelf in a Woolworths Supermarket in Melbourne, Australia, 26 June 2020.

People are panic buying more toilet paper as coronavirus cases surge in Melbourne.

Australian supermarkets have reintroduced national rationing of essential groceries after panic buying resumed in some states, provoked by a rise in cases in Victoria.

The southern state reported its 10th straight day of new cases in double digits on Friday. Thirty new cases were reported after what premier Daniel Andrews called a “suburban testing blitz” in hotspot suburbs, involving ambulances and mobile test centres.

Despite the spike in infections, Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would stick with plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions.

Via EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

