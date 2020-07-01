Photo Story: Panda birth at Taipei Zoo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Taipei Zoo shows a zoo keeper feeding milk to a panda cub at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, 01 July 2020.

Yuan Yuan gave birth to her female cub on 28 June but refuses to nurse the cub. The cub is Yuan Yuan’s second baby born at Taipei Zoo through artificial insemination.

China donated a pair of giant pandas Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan to Taipei Zoo in 2008. Yuan Yuan delivered a female panda, Yuan Tzai, in 2013.

Via EPA-EFE/TAIPEI ZOO HANDOUT

