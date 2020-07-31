Photo Story: Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

31st July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian lights firework to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 30 July 2020.

Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam.

Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy.

Via EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

