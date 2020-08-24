Photo Story: Origami For Life

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from Origami For Life, an artistic setup of 22 000 origami exposed a Cathedral of Saint Michael and Gudula in Brussels , Belgium.

Origami For Life is an initiative which aims at raising funds for Hospital Erasme in Belgium which helps fund a COVID-19 special care unit.

For each Origami received, a donation of €5 was made to the Erasme Foundation. Lunch via social network of the Artist Origami came form 40 countries as far as Australia. Until now Hospital Erasm received 101 000 from this action.

Charles Kaisin a Belgium international artist and architect pose next to Origami For Life , an atistic setup of 22 000 origami exposed a Cathedral of Saint Michael and Gudula in Brussels , Belgium.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

