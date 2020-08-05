Photo Story: Official reopening of the Genoa San Giorgio Bridge

5th August 2020

The new viaduct, two years after its predecessor, the Morandi bridge, collapsed in a disaster that claimed 43 lives, was inaugurated in an official ceremony on 03 August. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Officials remove barriers from the lanes prior to the official reopening of Genoa’s new San Giorgio Bridge viaduct as part of the A10 motorway for the traffic, in Genoa, northern Italy, on the night of Tuesday 04 August 2020.

The new viaduct, two years after its predecessor, the Morandi bridge, collapsed in a disaster that claimed 43 lives, was inaugurated in an official ceremony on 03 August.

Official reopening of the Genoa San Giorgio Bridge
 Vehicles travel on Genoa’s new San Giorgio Bridge viaduct part of the A10 motorway, in Genoa, northern Italy. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Via EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

5th August 2020

