Photo Story: Official reopening of the Genoa San Giorgio Bridge

epa08584172 Officials remove barriers from the lanes prior to the official reopening of Genoa's new San Giorgio Bridge viaduct as part of the A10 motorway for the traffic, in Genoa, northern Italy, 04 August 2020. The new viaduct, two years after its predecessor, the Morandi bridge, collapsed in a disaster that claimed 43 lives, was inaugurated in an official ceremony on 03 August. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Officials remove barriers from the lanes prior to the official reopening of Genoa’s new San Giorgio Bridge viaduct as part of the A10 motorway for the traffic, in Genoa, northern Italy, on the night of Tuesday 04 August 2020.

The new viaduct, two years after its predecessor, the Morandi bridge, collapsed in a disaster that claimed 43 lives, was inaugurated in an official ceremony on 03 August.

Via EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Like this: Like Loading...

Related