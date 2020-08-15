Photo Story: Nightlife amid coronavirus pandemic in Italy
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A steward reminds customers to wear a mask and respect social distance at a disco during Phase 3 of the COVID-19 emergency, in Rome, Italy, 15 August 2020.
Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini signed an ordinance establishing that as of Saturday, which is Italy’s big Ferragosto national holiday, night venues can allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers to enter, with people in the venue obliged to wear facemasks.
Veneto Governor Luca Zaia also signed an order stating that night venues cannot only operate at 50% of capacity and people must wear facemasks, even on dance floors, which must be open air too.
See also: Emiglia Romagna and Veneto restrict entertainment
EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI
You must log in to post a comment.