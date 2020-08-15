Photo Story: Nightlife amid coronavirus pandemic in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A steward reminds customers to wear a mask and respect social distance at a disco during Phase 3 of the COVID-19 emergency, in Rome, Italy, 15 August 2020.

Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini signed an ordinance establishing that as of Saturday, which is Italy’s big Ferragosto national holiday, night venues can allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers to enter, with people in the venue obliged to wear facemasks.

Customers abide to social distancing rules at the bar of a disco during Phase 3 of the COVID-19 emergency, in Rome, Italy, 15 August 2020. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Veneto Governor Luca Zaia also signed an order stating that night venues cannot only operate at 50% of capacity and people must wear facemasks, even on dance floors, which must be open air too.

See also: Emiglia Romagna and Veneto restrict entertainment

Revellers wear protective face masks and keep to social distancing rules as an anti-Covid protocol applied by the disco ”Nice” in the Saxa Rubra area in Rome, Italy, during Phase 3 of the Covid-19 emergency, 15 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI

EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

