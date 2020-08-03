Photo Story: New landing of migrants in Lampedusa, southern Italy

3rd August 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italian immigration officers help a child disembark from a ship as a group of migrants arrives from North Africa to the island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, 03 August 2020.

According to media reports, a new group of migrants who crossed the Mediterranean landed on the day on Italy’s southernmost island.

There are currently around 700 migrants at the overcrowded Lampedusa hotspot.

