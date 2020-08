Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view on mouse-themed miniature Ricotta record shop created by the Swedish artist collective Anonymouse at Nygatan street in Lund, Sweden.

The record shop is the latest work by the Swedish artist collective Anonymouse notable for street installations in Sweden, selling records by, for example, Destiny’s Cheese and Minor Enemy.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDREAS HILLERGREN

