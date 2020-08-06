Photo Story: National Day-themed light up in Singapore

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man takes pictures of the Asian Civilisation Museum, lit in red and white, during a National Day-themed light up in Singapore.

Major buildings and monuments in the civic district and Marina Bay area of Singapore will be lit every evening in red and white until 30 August as part of National Day celebrations.

Singapore will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the nations independence on 09 August 2020.

This year’s parade will be held with spectators limited to 150, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

