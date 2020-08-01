Photo Story: National Day parade rehearsals in Singapore

1st August 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft fly in formation past a building during a National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsal in Singapore, 01 August 2020.

Singapore’s National Day parade celebrating the 55th anniversary of the city state’s independence, on 09 August 2020, will be a smaller event compared to previous years, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be limited to 150 spectators.

Via EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

