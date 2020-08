Reading Time: < 1 minute

Doves fly over the Peace Statue at Nagasaki Peace Park during the memorial ceremony in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, 09 August 2020, marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing in 1945.

Around 74,000 residents were killed by the atomic bombing in 1945.

Via EPA-EFE/JIJI

