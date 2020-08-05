Photo Story: Missing sailors on Micronesia island saved by SOS message in the sand

5th August 2020

Photo: EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2020

A handout photo made available by the Australian Department of Defence shows an Australian Army ARH-90 Tiger Helicopter landing on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, where three men were found safe and healthy after missing for three days.

Their SOS message outlined on a beach was spotted from the air by Australian and US aircraft searching the area.

A handout photo made available by the US Coast Guard shows an aerial view of Pikelot Island, in the Federated States of Micronesia, where three men were found safe and healthy after missing for three days. Their SOS message outlined on a beach was spotted from the air by Australian and US aircraft searching the area. EPA-EFE/PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS MATTHEW/US AIR FORCE HANDOUT

