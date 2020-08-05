Photo Story: Missing sailors on Micronesia island saved by SOS message in the sand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Australian Department of Defence shows an Australian Army ARH-90 Tiger Helicopter landing on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, where three men were found safe and healthy after missing for three days.

Their SOS message outlined on a beach was spotted from the air by Australian and US aircraft searching the area.

Via EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE HANDOUT — MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2020

