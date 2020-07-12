Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Photo Story: Mega-yacht ‘Sailing Yacht A’ anchors in Antibes

12th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The sailing yacht ‘Sailing Yacht A’ is seen in the bay of Antibes, near Nice, southeastern France.

The eight-deck ‘Sailing Yacht A’, built for Andrei Melnichenko, a Russian billionaire businessman, is a sail-assisted yacht, reportedly the world’s largest of its kind.

The 12,000-ton vessel has a length of 142,8 meters, a 24.88 meter beam and is some 100 meters tall at the tip of mast.

Mega-yacht 'Sailing Yacht A'

Mega-yacht 'Sailing Yacht A'

 

Via EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

