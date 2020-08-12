Photo Story: Mayflower II returns home to Plymouth, Massachusetts

12th August 2020

The Mayflower II is towed through the Cape Cod Canal in Borne, Massachusetts, USA 10 August 2020, while en-route to her home port at Plymouth memorial State Park in Plymouth, Massachusetts. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Mayflower II as she enters Plymouth Harbour, on way to her home port of Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA, returning to Plymouth memorial State Park.

A gift from England in 1957, the popular tourist attraction spent three years and 11.2 million dollars (9.49 million euros) of restoration work at the Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Connecticut, and began her journey home on 20 July 2020.

Mayflower II en-route home to Plymouth
A rainbow is seen from a fireboat spray as the Mayflower II is towed into her home port of Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA, 10 August 2020, returning to Plymouth memorial State Park. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The crew of the Mayflower II spent nearly three weeks performing sailing and seaworthy tests before historical sail home.

Mayflower II en-route home to Plymouth
People line the shore of Plymouth Memorial Park to see the Mayflower II as she is towed into her home port of Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Mayflower II en-route home to Plymouth
The Mayflower II is towed through the Cape Cod Canal in Borne, Massachusetts, USA 10 August 2020, while en-route to her home port at Plymouth memorial State Park in Plymouth, Massachusetts.. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Mayflower II en-route home to Plymouth
epa08596422 The Mayflower II sails into her home port of Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA, 10 August 2020, returning to Plymouth memorial State Park. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

 

Via EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

