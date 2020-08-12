Photo Story: Mayflower II returns home to Plymouth, Massachusetts

The Mayflower II is towed through the Cape Cod Canal in Borne, Massachusetts, USA 10 August 2020, while en-route to her home port at Plymouth memorial State Park in Plymouth, Massachusetts. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Mayflower II as she enters Plymouth Harbour, on way to her home port of Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA, returning to Plymouth memorial State Park.

A gift from England in 1957, the popular tourist attraction spent three years and 11.2 million dollars (9.49 million euros) of restoration work at the Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Connecticut, and began her journey home on 20 July 2020.

The crew of the Mayflower II spent nearly three weeks performing sailing and seaworthy tests before historical sail home.

