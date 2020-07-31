Photo Story: Mayflower II performs sailing tests
The Mayflower II performs seaworthy and sailing tests in Rhode Island Sound,
The Mayflower II performs seaworthy and sailing tests in Rhode Island Sound, off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island, USA, 30 July 2020.
The Mayflower II is a replica of the Mayflower that carried the pilgrims from England to Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1620, and is set to return to Plymouth Harbor on 10 August 2020, in preparation for the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims landing.
Via EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
