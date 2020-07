Reading Time: < 1 minute

A waitress walks among mannequins use to keep social distancing at tables of a Chinese cuisine restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2020.

Japan’s total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark showing the new coronavirus pandemic is spreading across the country and not only in Tokyo and Osaka megalopolis.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Like this: Like Loading...

Related