The sixth and last Boeing 747-400 from Lufthansa arrives at Twente Airport in Enschede, The Netherlands at the beginning of the weekend. The sixth Boeing 747 from Lufthansa landed at Twente Airport on 24 July 2020.

The German airline is storing its aircraft for a long time due to lack of demand as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Via EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink

