Photo Story: Littorial Combat Ships at Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s shipbuilding facility

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the Littorial Combat Ships USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS21) at the dock at Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s shipbuilding facility in Marinette, Wisconsin, USA, 24 June 2020.

According to the US Navy The ships deliver advanced capability in anti-submarine, surface and mine countermeasure missions, and are designed to evolve with the changing security environment.

US President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to visit the facility on 25 June.

Via EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

