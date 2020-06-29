Photo Story: Lawmakers scuffle in Taipei parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Taiwanese lawmakers’ scuffle inside the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, 29 June 2020.

Twenty opposition party KMT lawmakers broke into parliament (Legislative Yuan) on 28 June to take over the platform and try to block passing of President Tsai’s nomination of former Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chu as president of Control Yuan (a government agency in charge of auditing an impeachment), accusing Tsai of nepotism, and even demanding dissolving Control Yuan.

Via EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

