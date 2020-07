Reading Time: < 1 minute

A newly married couple walk inside a lavender field in Kuyucak Village, near Isparta Province, Turkey.

Kuyucak village produces 93 per cent of all lavender produced in Turkey. Lavender comes into flower in June and sprout in two months. Lavender oil is mostly used in the cosmetics and perfume industry. The lavender production reaches 747 tons every year.

