Photo Story: Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Amritsar, India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman carries an idol of the Hindu God Lord Krishna at the Sri Laxmi Narayan temple, illuminated at night on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, in Amritsar, India, 11 August 2020 (issued 12 August 2020).

Sri Krishna Janmashtami is a popular Hindu festival that marks the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar (incarnation) of the Hindu god Vishnu.

The festival is marked with prayers, drama illustrating events in Krishna’s life, and a day-long fast, broken at midnight, to commemorate the god’s birth.

Via EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Like this: Like Loading...

Related