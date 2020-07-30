Photo Story: Knights on patrol in Visby, Sweden

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thomas Lindgren on horse Soprano (L) and Anders Mansson on horse Sara, both from the knight society Tornamenteum, carry flags reading ‘Keep distance’ and ‘Wash your hands often’as he patrols the city of Visby, Gotland island, Sweden.

Gotland is very popular as tourist destination during summertime and has hired ‘knights’ to encourage social distancing and hand washing, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Visby is famous for its annual Medieval Week event, which is cancelled due to the pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/Soren Andersson

