Queen Letizia (L) and King Felipe VI (R) of Spain, walk along El Arenal promenade in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 25 June 2020, to show their interest for the situation after the coronavirus lockdown.

The Spanish Royal couple are on a tour around Spain to check their situation within the crisis caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

