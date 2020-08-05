Photo Story: Japan prepares for 75th anniversary of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

5th August 2020

A man walks past the Atomic Bomb Dome at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A man walks past the Atomic Bomb Dome at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 05 August 2020.

On 06 August 2020 Japan will mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. In 1945 the United States dropped two nuclear bombs over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 06 and 09 August respectively, killing more than 200,000 people.

This year’s annual commemoration events were either canceled or scaled down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A visitor looks at photographs of the Hiroshima bombing aftermath, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, Japan, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

