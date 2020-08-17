Photo Story: Italy’s Guardia di Finanza controls beaches by helicopter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos taken during a partol by a HH412C helicopter ‘Volpe 220’ of the Pisa Air Section of the Guardia di Finanza of vacationers on a free-access Tyrrhenian Sea beach in Tirrenia, Tuscany region, Italy.

The Italian ‘Guardia di Finanza’ law enforcement agency does patrol flight over inland areas and the seacoast in order to watch out for any illegal activities and crowds of people during the country’s emergency period aimed at containing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

An aerial view of Viareggio seacoast and beach, in Lido di Camaiore, Italy during a flyover with HH-412C Volpe 220 helicopter of the Aerial Section of the Italian Finance guard (Guardia di Finanza). EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

An aerial view taken from the HH412C helicopter ‘Volpe 220’ of the Pisa Air Section of the Guardia di Finanza of vacationers on the so-called ‘White Beaches’, in Rosignano Solvay, Tuscany region. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Via EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

