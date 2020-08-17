Photo Story: Italy’s Guardia di Finanza controls beaches by helicopter

Photos taken during a partol by a HH412C helicopter ‘Volpe 220’ of the Pisa Air Section of the Guardia di Finanza of vacationers on a free-access Tyrrhenian Sea beach in Tirrenia, Tuscany region, Italy.
The Italian ‘Guardia di Finanza’ law enforcement agency does patrol flight over inland areas and the seacoast in order to watch out for any illegal activities and crowds of people during the country’s emergency period aimed at containing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.
Via EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI
