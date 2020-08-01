Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

Air refuelling in the air from Italian Air Force KC-130 to Italian Air Force F-35B STOLV during the exercise called ''Proof of Concept Expeditionary'over Pantelleria. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of photos from the Italian island of Pantelleria during the during the exercise called ”Proof of Concept Expeditionary” of the Italian Air Force with the multi-role combat aircraft F-35B STOLV, at Pantelleria Air Detachment, 31 July 2020.

The exercise is simulating the creation of an advanced deployment base to demonstrate the capability of the Italian Air Force to mobilise troops and units in a very short time.

Via EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Like this: Like Loading...

Related