Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

1st August 2020

Air refuelling in the air from Italian Air Force KC-130 to Italian Air Force F-35B STOLV during the exercise called ''Proof of Concept Expeditionary'over Pantelleria. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of photos from the Italian island of Pantelleria during the during the exercise called ”Proof of Concept Expeditionary” of the  Italian Air Force with the multi-role combat aircraft F-35B STOLV, at Pantelleria Air Detachment, 31 July 2020.

The exercise is simulating the creation of an advanced deployment base to demonstrate the capability of the Italian Air Force to mobilise troops and units in a very short time.

''Proof of Concept Expeditionary'' exercise in Pantelleria island
Ground refueling point for a multi-role fighter F-35B STOLV during the exercise called ”Proof of Concept Expeditionary”, at Pantelleria Air Detachment. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

''Proof of Concept Expeditionary'' exercise in Pantelleria island''Proof of Concept Expeditionary'' exercise in Pantelleria island

''Proof of Concept Expeditionary'' exercise in Pantelleria island
A general overview during the exercise ”Proof of Concept Expeditionary” at Pantelleria Air Detachment. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Via EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Florida, North Carolina declare emergencies as Hurricane Isaias nears

1st August 2020

Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws

1st August 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

1st August 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 292,000

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

1st August 2020

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

1st August 2020

Four crew members on Norwegian cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

1st August 2020

Italian President stresses that freedom does not include the right to make others ill

1st August 2020

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

1st August 2020

Canada extends travel ban to August 31

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: