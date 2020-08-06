Photo Story: Iraqi asylum seekers repatriated from Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Migrants wearing face masks board an airplane bound for Iraq, at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, 06 August 2020.

According to the Greek Migration and Asylum Ministry, 134 Iraqi nationals voluntarily return home on 06 August on a charter flight.

The flight was sponsored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in cooperation and funding from Greek authorities and European Union for Iraqis asylum seekers who voluntarily wanted to return to Iraq.

Via EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

