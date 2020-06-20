Photo Story: Indonesian government implements new set of coronavirus regulations as death toll increases

A worker wearing a protective face mask uses a window cleaning squeegee to wipe the glass of a shark tank during the first day of reopening at the SeaWorld theme park amid an easing of the large-scale coronavirus restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 June 2020. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Indonesian government has imposed a new set of regulations dubbed as the ‘new normal’ that are set to be implemented in stages.

Provinces that have either reported no new COVID-19 infections or are reporting a significant drop in infection numbers can reopen businesses while adhering to strict health code protocols.

Indonesia reported 1,226 new coronavirus infections and on Saturday, taking its total number of cases to 45,029.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 56 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,429, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Via EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Like this: Like Loading...

Related