Photo Story: Iconic ‘Little Mermaid’ statue in Copenhagen vandalised once more

Police officers take pictures of the iconic ‘Little Mermaid’ statue after the rock that serves as its plinth appeared with the message ‘Racist Fish’ in English spray-painted on it overnight in Copenhagen, Denmark, 03 July 2020.

The bronze statue, created by sculptor Edvard Eriksen in 1913 based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, is one of the Danish capital’s biggest tourist attractions. Over the past decades, it has been subjected to vandalism (decapitation, graffiti, defacement, etc.) numerous times.

Via EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

