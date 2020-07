Reading Time: < 1 minute

A street is covered in large layers of hail in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico.

Tropical storm Cristina, at risk of turning into a hurricane, is moving away from the Mexican Pacific coast while continuing to bring heavy rains in several states, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported on 09 July.

Via EPA-EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre



Like this: Like Loading...

Related