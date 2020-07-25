Photo Story – Horse Touch Therapy in Prague

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A hipporehabilitation horse for touch therapy bends its head to a patient in the garden at Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 July 2020. Special trained horses for this touch therapy from citizens’ association for hippotherapy Caballinus regularly visit patients in follow-up and palliative care at the Prague’s Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital since March 2020. According to medical staff, horse touch therapy significantly improves the mental state of these patients thanks to emotions, experiences and activation, and this hospital is the only one in the country to offer it.

EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

epa08558790 A patient wearing protective face mask tries to kiss hipporehabilitation horse for touch therapy in the garden at Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 July 2020. Special trained horses for this touch therapy from citizens’ association for hippotherapy Caballinus regularly visit patients in follow-up and palliative care at the Prague’s Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital since March 2020. According to medical staff, horse touch therapy significantly improves the mental state of these patients thanks to emotions, experiences and activation, and this hospital is the only one in the country to offer it. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK epa08558784 A therapist (C) wearing a protective face mask visits patients with a hipporehabilitation horse for touch therapy in the garden at Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 July 2020. Special trained horses for this touch therapy from citizens’ association for hippotherapy Caballinus regularly visit patients in follow-up and palliative care at the Prague’s Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital since March 2020. According to medical staff, horse touch therapy significantly improves the mental state of these patients thanks to emotions, experiences and activation, and this hospital is the only one in the country to offer it. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK epa08558788 A therapist wearing a protective face mask waits with a hipporehabilitation horse for touch therapy for patients in the garden at Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 July 2020. Special trained horses for this touch therapy from citizens’ association for hippotherapy Caballinus regularly visit patients in follow-up and palliative care at the Prague’s Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital since March 2020. According to medical staff, horse touch therapy significantly improves the mental state of these patients thanks to emotions, experiences and activation, and this hospital is the only one in the country to offer it. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Like this: Like Loading...

Related