The coffin of Cesare Romiti lies in state at the Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Italy, 19 August 2020.

Former long time Fiat managing director Cesare Romiti died on 18 August 2020 at the age of 97. Romiti spent 25 years at the helm of Italy’s biggest car maker alongside late owner Gianni Agnelli.

Via EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

