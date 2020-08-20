Photo Story: Historic Joint German-Israeli exercise Blue Wing 2020

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Handout photos made available by the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr shows two Eurofighters of the tactical air squadron TaktLwG 31 ‘B’ and two Multi-Purpose Fighter Aircraft of the type F-15C/D ‘Barak’ on 18 August 2020 during the joint air force exercise ‘Blue Wings 2020’.
For the first time in history, the IAF and German Air Force are holding a bilateral training exercise over Germany.
On August 18, a formation led by a IAF G500 with two Israeli F-16s and two German Air Force Eurofighters carried out a flyover of the Dachau concentration camp, in memory of the Holocaust victims.
They then flew over the “Fürstenfeldbruck” Airport close to Munich, in memory of the 11 Israeli Olympic delegation members that were murdered in the 1972 Olympics terrorist attack.
