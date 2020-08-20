Photo Story: Historic Joint German-Israeli exercise Blue Wing 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Handout photos made available by the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr shows two Eurofighters of the tactical air squadron TaktLwG 31 ‘B’ and two Multi-Purpose Fighter Aircraft of the type F-15C/D ‘Barak’ on 18 August 2020 during the joint air force exercise ‘Blue Wings 2020’.

For the first time in history, the IAF and German Air Force are holding a bilateral training exercise over Germany.

A handout photo made available by the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr shows an Israeli F-16C/D ‘Barak’ (R) and a Bundeswehr Eurofighter (L) taxi during joint German-Israeli military excercise Blue Wings 2020 in Noervenich, Germany 19 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Jane Schmidt / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr on 19 August 2020 shows Gulfstream G-550 ‘Nachshon-Eitam’, two Eurofighters of the tactical air squadron TaktLwG 31 ‘B’ and two Multi-Purpose Fighter Aircraft of the type F-15C/D ‘Barak’ during a flyover of the air base in Fuerstenfeldbruck in In commemoration of the 1972 Olympic attack on the occasion of the joint air force exercise ‘Blue Wings 2020?. EPA-EFE/Stefan Petersen / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

On August 18, a formation led by a IAF G500 with two Israeli F-16s and two German Air Force Eurofighters carried out a flyover of the Dachau concentration camp, in memory of the Holocaust victims.

A handout photo made available by the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr shows a German Armed Forces Eurofighter (L) accompanying a Gulfstream G-550 ‘Nachshon-Eitam’ during a joint excercise ‘Blue Wings 2020’ in Noervenich, Germany. EPA-EFE/Marcello Totaro / HANDOUT

They then flew over the “Fürstenfeldbruck” Airport close to Munich, in memory of the 11 Israeli Olympic delegation members that were murdered in the 1972 Olympics terrorist attack.

A handout photo made available by the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr shows an Israeli F-16C/D ‘Barak’ approaching for landing during joint German-Israeli military excercise Blue Wings 2020 in Noervenich, Germany 19 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Jane Schmidt / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr shows German Inspector of the Air Force Ingo Gerhartz (R) and commander of the Israeli Air Force Amikam Norkin (L) elbow-bump during a joint excercise ‘Blue Wings 2020’ in Noervenich, Germany. EPA-EFE/Jane Schmidt / HANDOUT

