Photo Story: Historic flypast over London and Paris

19th June 2020

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the Patrouille De France carried out joint flypasts over Paris . EPA-EFE/CPL ADAM FLETCHER /MOD HANDOUT

Photos made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) show the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the Patrouille De France carried out joint flypasts of both Paris and London, Britain, on Thursday18 June 2020.

French President Macron is in London to mark the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation during World War II.

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the RAF’s Red Arrows, flying alongside their French counterparts, La Patrouille de France over the River Thames, as the French President Macron visits, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/DAVE JENKINS /MOD HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the Patrouille De France preparing for joint flypasts of both Paris and London, Britain. EPA-EFE/CPL ADAM FLETCHER /MOD HANDOUT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) watch the Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, from Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 18 June 2020. French President Macron is in London to mark the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation during World War II. EPA-EFE/SIMON DAWSON / POOL

Via EPA-EFE/MOD HANDOUT

