Photo Story: Historic flypast over London and Paris
19th June 2020
A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the Patrouille De France carried out joint flypasts over Paris . EPA-EFE/CPL ADAM FLETCHER /MOD HANDOUT
Photos made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) show the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the Patrouille De France carried out joint flypasts of both Paris and London, Britain, on Thursday18 June 2020.
French President Macron is in London to mark the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation during World War II.
