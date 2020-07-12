Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Photo Story: Historic church in California destroyed by suspicious fire

12th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man looks at the San Gabriel Mission as parishioners, faithful and curious people gather to survey the damage done to the church by a fire in San Gabriel, California, USA.

As the fire came amid a backlash against California missions and other colonial monuments that some see as reminders of the nation’s racist history, investigators are looking into an intentional act.

With the church building and altar dating to around 1805, the San Gabriel Mission is one of the best-preserved missions.

San Gabriel Mission destroyed by a fire
4 A woman stands next to the entrance of the San Gabriel Mission near people praying as parishioners, faithful and curious people gather to survey the damage done to the church by a fire in San Gabriel, California.

 

Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

