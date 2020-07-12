Photo Story: Historic church in California destroyed by suspicious fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man looks at the San Gabriel Mission as parishioners, faithful and curious people gather to survey the damage done to the church by a fire in San Gabriel, California, USA.

As the fire came amid a backlash against California missions and other colonial monuments that some see as reminders of the nation’s racist history, investigators are looking into an intentional act.

With the church building and altar dating to around 1805, the San Gabriel Mission is one of the best-preserved missions.

Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

