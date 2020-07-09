Photo Story: Hermitage State Museum in St. Petersburg reopens

epa08534556 Sculptures are on display in an exhibition hall of the Hermitage State Museum during preparations for reopening after the Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine in St. Petersburg, Russia, 08 July 2020. The Hermitage will start selling electronic tickets to individual visitors on 09 July 2020. The Main Museum Complex, which includes the Winter Palace, a former imperial residence, will resume the reception of visitors on 15 July 2020. Other exhibition complexes will open their doors to the public later, from 01 August 2020 on. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Sculptures are on display in an exhibition hall of the Hermitage State Museum during preparations for reopening after the Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Hermitage started selling electronic tickets to individual visitors on 09 July 2020. The Main Museum Complex, which includes the Winter Palace, a former imperial residence, will resume the reception of visitors on 15 July 2020.

Other exhibition complexes will open their doors to the public later, from 01 August 2020 on.

Via EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

