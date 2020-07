Reading Time: < 1 minute

People sit on the Super Terrace that has been opened at Senate Square in Helsinki, Finland.

The terrace provides seating for 480 people and a number of pop-up restaurants to be introduced to the square as a means of allowing safer dining in the age of COVID-19. The terrace is open until the end of August 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

