India, Photo Story

Photo Story: Heavy rains cause flooding in Bhopal, India

Residents make their way through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in a flooded locality of Damkheda after the water level of Kaliyasot river crossed the danger mark level due to excessive rains in Bhopal, India.

Via EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

By Corporate Dispatch

