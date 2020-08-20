Photo Story: Getting the message across in Indonesia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man rides a bicycle past a coffin-shaped COVID-19 awareness sign displayed on a sidewalk in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 August 2020.

The Jakarta local government installed a replica of a coffin reading ‘COVID-19 victim’s coffin’ as an appeal to residents to be more aware of the coronavirus.

Indonesia reported 2,266 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 147,211.

Data from the health ministry showed an additional 72 deaths, taking total fatalities to 6,418.

Via EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

