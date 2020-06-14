Photo Story: German coronavirus warning app

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A close-up image shows the new German ‘Corona Warn-App’ on a smartphone in Cologne, Germany.

German companies Telekom and SAP developed the app to help and inform people afterwards if they have been in the vicinity of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infected persons which causes the Covid-19 disease.

German Health Minister Spahn announced that the corona warning app will be presented on 15 June 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Like this: Like Loading...

Related