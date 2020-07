Reading Time: < 1 minute

An explosives detection dog poses with his trainer at School for Service Dogs of the Bundeswehr in Ulmen near Koblenz, Germany.

In the German Bundeswehr Graefin-von-Maltzan barracks in Ulmen, service dogs are being trained as sniffer dogs for the coronavirus Covid-19.

Via EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

