The new Airbus A350-900 plane for the German air force (Luftwaffe) before the handover ceremony at the Lufthansa Technik plant in Hamburg, northern Germany, 20 August 2020.

The aircraft is the first of three to be delivered to the air force’s Special Air Mission Wing.

Via EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

