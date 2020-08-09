Photo Story: Gaza children back to school after five months of closure over COVID-19 pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palestinian students wearing protective face masks sit inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City, 09 August 2020.

Tens of thousands of children in the besieged Gaza Strip returned to schools on 08 August 2020 after five months of closure as a precautionary measure against the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

