Photo Story: French police hold demonstration at Trocadero Square in Paris
Reading Time: < 1 minute
French Police officers on Sunday evening gathered in front of the Eiffel tower to protest against French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner’s reforms, including ditching a controversial chokehold method of arrest in Paris, France.
The police officers gathered to denounce lack of government support as protesters around the world organize protests against police brutality.
Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
