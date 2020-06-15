Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Photo Story: French police hold demonstration at Trocadero Square in Paris

15th June 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Police officers on Sunday evening gathered in front of the Eiffel tower to protest against French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner’s reforms, including ditching a controversial chokehold method of arrest in Paris, France.

The police officers gathered to denounce lack of government support as protesters around the world organize protests against police brutality.

 

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: