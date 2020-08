A hydroplane pours water into the forest fire in Fuendetodos, near Zaragoza, Spain. EPA-EFE/TONI GALAN

Scenes from the forest fire in Fuendetodos, near Zaragoza, Spain.

Hydroplanes, helicopters, and firefighter Brigades are still working on the area, as the fire extended because of the extreme hot weather.

Via EPA-EFE/TONI GALAN

