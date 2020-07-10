Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

Photo Story: Floods devastate southwestern Japan

10th July 2020

epaselect epa08538025 A resident takes his belongings out of his damaged car in the aftermath of torrential rains and floods in Sakamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, Kyushu island, Japan, 10 July 2020. At least 59 people were killed and 16 are missing after heavy rains and floods hit Kyushu island. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A resident takes his belongings out of his damaged car in the aftermath of torrential rains and floods in Sakamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, Kyushu island, Japan, 10 July 2020.

At least 59 people were killed and 16 are missing after heavy rains and floods hit Kyushu island.

Residents head for an evacuation center through a damaged road in the aftermath of torrential rains and floods in Sakamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, Kyushu island, Japan, 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
A man checks the remains of a bridge in the aftermath of torrential rains and floods in Sakamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, Kyushu island, Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Evacuees from Sakamoto town, which was devastated by torrential rain, stand inside their spaces partitioned by cardboard to avoid possible new coronavirus infection at a makeshift evacuation center in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Kyushu island, Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

 

 

Via EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

