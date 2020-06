Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view on a damaged bridge and Suszanka stream with high water levels after heavy rains in Pcim, southern Poland over the weekend.

Emergency services intervened more than 300 times after heavy rainstorms hit Malopolska region during the weekend.

Polish Government Security Centre (RCB) issued warnings of heavy rainfalls, hailstorms, and strong winds in the country.

Via EPA-EFE/JACEK BEDNARCZYK

