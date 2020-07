Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian villagers move to a safe place with the help of a banana raft in the flood affected area of Goalbil, Baksa district, Assam, India.

According to news reports, heavy rainfall during the past days have caused floods in the Assam state, leaving over three million people affected, thousands displaced and at least 108 people dead.

Via EPA-EFE/STR



