Photo Story: First weekend for Belgians to move freely
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Mounted policemen patrol empty beach at the Knokke-Heist sea resort, Belgium, as Belgians as the coronavirus measures were relaxed.
Belgium has entered the third phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.
During the past 24 hours a further 99 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium so far to 59,918.
A further 8 deaths have been reported. 7 of these were in hospitals, the other in a care home. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,650.
Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
You must log in to post a comment.