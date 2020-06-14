Photo Story: First weekend for Belgians to move freely

epaselect epa08483034 Mounted policemen patrol empty beach at the Knokke-Heist sea resort, Belgium, 13 June 2020. Belgium has entered the third phase of easing coronavirus restrictions. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mounted policemen patrol empty beach at the Knokke-Heist sea resort, Belgium, as Belgians as the coronavirus measures were relaxed.

Belgium has entered the third phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.

During the past 24 hours a further 99 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium so far to 59,918.

A further 8 deaths have been reported. 7 of these were in hospitals, the other in a care home. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,650.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Like this: Like Loading...

Related